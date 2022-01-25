Covid-19 situation under control, no curbs need: Telangana officials

The court is reviewing the pandemic situation in the state and measures put in place by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government to mitigate the effect of the present wave.

According to a report submitted by Dr Srinivasa Rao, director of public health, the positivity rate in the state at present is under four per cent. Public movement restrictions like night curfew are advised when the positivity rate is above 10 per cent, officials stated.

Officials also submitted that the present occupancy of ICU and oxygen beds in the state is under seven per cent.

The Telangana health department had last week initiated a fever survey across the state which has so far found that over 1.7 lakh people are suffering with Covid-19 like symptoms like fever, cold, cough.

Though the TRS government is conducting over one lakh tests daily, new Covid-19 cases have remained below the 5000 mark, keeping the positivity rate at about four per cent.

On Tuesday, 4,559 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded when 1,13,670 samples were tested.

About one third of cases are from the Hyderabad region.

Officially, there are 36,269 active cases in Telangana now.