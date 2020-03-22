COVID-19: Six new cases on Sunday take Telangana tally to 27

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has disclosed that six more people have tested COVID-19 positive in the state on Sunday.

With Sunday’s five cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state is now at 27. The first patient – a techie who returned from Dubai via Bangalore is the only one discharged till now.

“All of these five people came from abroad - two from London, two from Dubai, and one from Scotland. Like this, COVID-19 is getting imported into our state till now. Since flights from abroad are stopped from today, we expect a breather,” said the CM.

While the central government has listed five Telangana districts – Hyderabad, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy and Bhadradri Kothagudem for lockdown, Rao has in the evening declared that the entire state would be shut down till March 31.

The CM expressed displeasure on the Dubai returned P14, from whom his son P20 contracted the virus – the first and only case of local transmission of COVID-19.

“Containment measures are carried out in Secunderabad area. The parents who came from Dubai should have been in isolation. (By their negligence) they presented the virus to their son. Why not be in quarantine (when told to),” Rao said.

The CM mentioned the grim situation in Italy as a warning for the people and state machinery. “Italy is going through such devastation of life because they acted nonchalantly.”