COVID-19: 6 new cases take Telangana tally to 27

COVID-19: Six new cases on Sunday take Telangana tally to 27

DHNS
DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 22 2020, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 21:46 ist
The CM expressed displeasure on the Dubai returned P14, from whom his son P20 contracted the virus – the first and only case of local transmission of COVID-19. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has disclosed that six more people have tested COVID-19 positive in the state on Sunday.

With Sunday’s five cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state is now at 27. The first patient – a techie who returned from Dubai via Bangalore is the only one discharged till now.

Follow latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

“All of these five people came from abroad - two from London, two from Dubai, and one from Scotland. Like this, COVID-19 is getting imported into our state till now. Since flights from abroad are stopped from today, we expect a breather,” said the CM.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

While the central government has listed five Telangana districts – Hyderabad, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy and Bhadradri Kothagudem for lockdown, Rao has in the evening declared that the entire state would be shut down till March 31.

The CM expressed displeasure on the Dubai returned P14, from whom his son P20 contracted the virus – the first and only case of local transmission of COVID-19.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Indian Railways suspends all passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight

“Containment measures are carried out in Secunderabad area. The parents who came from Dubai should have been in isolation. (By their negligence) they presented the virus to their son. Why not be in quarantine (when told to),” Rao said.

The CM mentioned the grim situation in Italy as a warning for the people and state machinery. “Italy is going through such devastation of life because they acted nonchalantly.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Telangana
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Not enough sugar in tea, man shoots wife dead in UP

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

 