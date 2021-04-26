Covid-19 surge: Kerala shuts theatres, clubs and bars; govt concerned over UK and South African variants

Coronavirus restrictions in Kerala have been tightened further by banning all public meetings and shutting places like theatres, bars, liquor outlets, parks and sports complexes.

The state's Covid-19 scenario is turning grim as around 40 per cent were found to be having genetically modified variants of the virus that spread faster.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters on Monday that the presence of UK and South African variants of the Covid-19 have being spotted in some places in Kerala and stringent containment measures would be initiated there.

"The UK variant has been found mainly in North Kerala districts. During the first week of April, about 30 per cent were having the UK variant, seven per cent were having a double mutant variant and two per cent were having a South African variant. Experts fear that by this time, it would have spread further," he said.

An all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister on Monday reached a consensus that the state should not go for a total shutdown now. But restrictions like night curfew and weekend shutdown would continue and maximum participation in events like marriages and at religious places will be restricted to 50 and 20 for funerals.

Meanwhile, 21,890 more fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Monday and the test positivity was 22.71 per cent, slightly higher than that on Sunday. The number of active cases in the district also stands at 2.32 lakh.

The all-party meeting also reached a consensus that there would not be any demonstrations on the counting day of the Assembly polls on May 2.

Only officials, polling agents and media would be allowed at counting centres, that too with Covid-19 negative report or vaccination certificate.