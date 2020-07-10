Covid-19 tally crosses 25,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh

Covid-19 tally crosses 25,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh; Toll mounts to 292

Andhra Pradesh reported a single-day high of 1,608 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall tally past 25,000 to 25,422.

The death count also witnessed a new single-day high of 15, making it an overall 292 so far while 981 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to the latest government bulletin.

According to government statistics, 11,15,635 samples were tested till date, resulting in 25,422 positive cases, with a positivity rate of 2.28 per cent.

In all 13,194 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals, leaving 11,936 active cases in the state.

