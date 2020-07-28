Covid-19 tally in Kerala crosses 20,000-mark, active cases cross 10,000

After a slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases for two days, Kerala witnessed a higher number of new cases of 1,167 on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to over 20,000 and active cases above 10,000. Four more persons died of Covid-19 in the state taking the total deaths to 67.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that state capital Thiruvananthapuram was facing the most severe situation with a high test positivity rate. One out of every 18 who were tested was found positive, while it was 36:1 in the state. Covid-19 spread was noticed over parts of the district. With 227 more were tested positive on Tuesday, the total Covid-19 cases in the district reached 2,936.

The total Covid-19 cases in the state reached 20,894, of which 10,091 were active now. Though the recovery rates were almost on par with or even higher than the fresh cases during the last few days, on Tuesday the number of Covid-19 patients recovered was comparatively low, 679.

Wayanad district that had been able to contain the local spread of Covid-19 till recently was now under the grip of a local spread as over 50 got infected through contacts with persons who attended a funeral.

All the four Covid-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, including Kasargod native Abdul Rahman, 70, were aged above 65.