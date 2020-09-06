Covid-19: Tamil Nadu allows air-conditioning in restaurants

Covid-19: TN allows air-conditioning in restaurants

Customers sit inside Saravana Bhavan restaurant after the authorities permitted opening of eateries, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai, Monday, June 8, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday issued a Government Order permitting functioning of restaurants with air conditioning facility.

"Following the Standard Operating Procedures already issued by the government, restaurants are permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm with air conditioning facility by following the guidelines issued by the Government of India for air conditioning and ventilation," the GO said.

The move is in continuation of relaxationsannounced under the current 'Unlock' 4 phase.

Also, restaurants could offer take away services till 9 pm and tea shops are allowed to function from 6 am to 8 pm as per the order.

