Covid-19: Tamil Nadu crosses two lakh-mark with 6,988 fresh infections

  • Jul 25 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 19:51 ist
Tamil Nadu on Saturday breached the grim milestone of two lakh coronavirus cases with the biggest daily spike of 6,988 fresh infections, pushing the tally to 2,06,737. The death toll climbed to 3,409 with 89 fatalities.

The number of those discharged today after recovery was 7,758, taking the recoveries to 1,51,055, a health department bulletin said.

Continuing with the aggressive testing, health workers tested 64,315 samples, pushing the aggregate to 22,87,334.

Chennai reported 1,329 new cases, and the state capital's tally stood at 93,537.

