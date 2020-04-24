COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports 72 new cases, tally rises to 1,755

For the first time, the number of recoveries surpassed the active Covid-19 patients in Tamil Nadu on Friday with 114 people leaving various hospitals after getting treated for Coronavirus, though the difference between the number of discharged and active patients is just two.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

And the state reported 72 fresh Covid-19 patients on Friday with 52 belonging to Chennai alone, taking the tally in the state to 1,755 and in this metropolis to 452. The state also recorded two deaths on Tuesday with the death toll increasing to 22.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the number of discharges from hospitals stood at 866, while there were 864 active cases.

Experts said it was too premature to say if Tamil Nadu was on the course to flatten the curve even though the number of recoveries has surpassed the active cases. The state has also increased its testing numbers in the past week and has so far sent 72,403 samples of which 1,755 persons have tested positive to date.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

“62,596 samples are tested negative. Testing of 1,483 samples is under process and 6,569 samples are repeat samples of the same persons,” the update said. The testing numbers were increased after the state changed its policies and went into “aggressive testing” mode, especially in containment zones.

Govt tightens lockdown in five cities

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government declared an “intense lockdown” in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Tiruppur by announcing a complete shutdown. While a complete shutdown will be observed in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai for four days from Sunday morning, Salem and Tirupur will go for an intensified lockdown for three days from Sunday.

The intensified shutdown means grocery shops will not function while medical shops and hospitals will be open. However, mobile outlets selling vegetables will be allowed to function.

In a statement, Palaniswami said the decision was taken after public health and medical experts said imposing further restrictions in urban regions alone will help prevent the spread of contagion.