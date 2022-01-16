Covid-19: Telangana extends holidays for educational institutions till January 30

Telangana extends school, college holidays till Jan 30

The State Cabinet is set to meet on January 17 to discuss the Covid-19 situation

  • Jan 16 2022, 16:06 ist
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. Credit: PTI File Photo

The State Cabinet meeting will be held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao even as the state government on Sunday extended vacation for all educational institutions till January 30 in view of rise in Covid-19 cases.

"The State Cabinet meeting under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be held on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan (Rao’s official residence complex-cum-camp office)," an official release said.

The Cabinet meeting will discuss on coronavirus and other issues, it said.

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country and the state, the government has decided to extend the holidays till January 30 to all educational institutions--private, aided and government, except medical colleges in the state as per the directions of the Chief Minister, it said.

Earlier, the state government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to January 16. 

