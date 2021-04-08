Covid-19: Telangana private school teachers to get Rs 2,000 aid, 25 kg rice

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs 2,000 financial aid and 25 kg rice per family to the private school teachers and other staff affected by the shutdown of schools due to Covid-19.

Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had announced the closure of all the schools and colleges from March 24 till further notice.

An estimated 1.5 lakh employees working in private recognised schools in Telangana will benefit from the chief minister's largesse, officials said.

To avail the assistance, the private educational institution teachers and other staff should apply to the concerned district collector, submitting their bank account details and other relevant information. Rice would be provided through the fair price shops under the government public distribution system.

The decision comes in the wake of reports that some school teachers are resorting to extreme steps, unable to bear the financial strain.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases are continuing to grow in Telangana. The state recorded 2,055 new cases on Wednesday, while the recovered patients were only 303.

The number of active cases went up to 13,362 and another 8,263 people are in home or institutional isolation. Telangana has recorded a total of 3,18,704 positive Covid-19 cases till now.

On Thursday, reviewing the pandemic situation in the state, the Telangana High Court expressed worry over public gatherings in the pubs, bars, and theatres and other places. The court again directed the TRS government to ramp up the RT-PCR tests to detect Covid-19.