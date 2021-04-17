Covid-19 test positivity rate in Kerala skyrocketing

The Covid-19 scenario of Kerala is turning grim with the test positivity rate increasing to 17.04% on Saturday from 13.8% on Friday.

As many as 13,835 fresh cases were reported on Saturday taking the number of active patients to 80,019.

As part of a mass testing drive targeting the vulnerable sections, samples were collected from 1.35 lakh persons on Friday and 81,211 were already tested. Almost the same number of samples were collected on Saturday and the test results would come by Sunday and Monday.

The state is heaving a sigh of relief as the death rate is still maintained at a comparatively lower rate of 0.4%. The total Covid-19 deaths in Kerala so far are 4,904.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the state is facing a vaccine shortage as it just has 5.5 lakh doses. The state urged to Centre to provide 50 lakh doses immediately. The number of tests is also being enhanced.

She added that the state is equipped to handle the increasing number of patients and there is no oxygen shortage as of now. But if the situation worsens, the state would also suffer shortages. The Centre has been urged to ensure proper supply, she said.

Meanwhile, health experts are saying that the state has a lackadaisical attitude in enforcing the social distancing norms and other restrictions. The Thrissur Pooram festival ceremonies that began on Saturday reportedly witnessed devotees crowding without maintaining social distancing norms. Passengers are not allowed in transport buses beyond seating capacity, but this is not being enforced strictly.