Covid-19 tests remain low in Andhra Pradesh even as positivity rate jumps to 39%

The Covid-19 positivity rate has climbed up to an alarming 36 per cent now in Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday,14,502 new positive cases were reported from the state, when 40,266 samples were tested.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government, which was leading in the country in tests conducted during the first wave, was also analysing around one lakh samples daily during the height of the second wave last year. However, the Andhra Pradesh health department has now confined the daily tests to around 45,000 only, even as the positivity rate has been shooting up at a dangerous pace in the past few days.

Five days back, the positivity rate – proportion of positive cases from among all the samples tested – was at 24 per cent. Ten days back, on January 14, it was at 11 per cent.

Speaking to DH, Dr G Hymavathi, director, public health, Andhra Pradesh had said they are following the central guidelines issued earlier this month directing the tests focus on the symptomatic people, those with comorbidities etc.

While schools and other educational institutions are closed in Telangana till month-end, in Andhra Pradesh they were allowed to run as usual. The YSRCP government is however implementing a night curfew to control the virus spread.

In Telangana, the new Covid-19 daily cases have remained below the 5,000 mark during the present wave till now, even when the state is conducting over one lakh tests daily. Present positivity rate is at 4 per cent only.

On Monday, 3,980 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded when 97,113 samples were tested. Five days back, on January 19, 3,557 cases came to light when 1,11,178 samples were analysed.

Nevertheless, a fever survey conducted across the state last week has found that over 1.28 lakh people are suffering with Covid-19 like symptoms.

Officially, there are 33,673 active cases in Telangana now, either under treatment in hospitals or in isolation.

