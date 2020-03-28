COVID-19: Three admitted in isolation ward die in Tamil; test results awaited

Three persons, including a 2-year-old baby, who were admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward at the Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) died on Saturday due to “underlying conditions” though their test results are yet to arrive.

A 66-year-old man, 2-year-old child and a 24-year-old man passed away on Saturday morning, the government confirmed but denied that their death was due to COVID-19.

“The 66-year-old man had chronic kidney disease and lymphoma while the 2-year-old child had congenital anomaly of osteoporosis. The 24-year-old man had viral pneumonia with high sepsis. All three had underlying conditions. Once we get the results of their swab and blood tests, we will get back to you,” Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh said.

With this, four persons, who were at the isolation ward of the hospital, have died in the past few days. Beela Rajesh clarified that a 40-year-old man, who died on Thursday in the hospital, has tested negative for Covid-19 and asked people to wait for the test results of the people who died on Saturday to come.

Suganthi Rajakumari, KGMCH dean, confirmed that the three persons, who died on Saturday, were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital in the past few days after they displayed symptoms of Covid-19. She also said the patients had underlying conditions and that they did not die due to Covid-19.