COVID-19: TRS legislator Koneru Konappa flouts coronavirus quarantine rules

At a time when the Telangana government is making an all-out effort to contain the COVID-19 spread, one US returned ruling party MLA has publicly defied the state’s quarantine norms.

Koneru Konappa, who came back from the USA earlier this week along with his wife, took a train to reach Kagaznagar in northern Telangana from Secunderabad.

In videos circulating on social media, Konappa could be seen shaking hands with his supporters after getting down the train, on Wednesday. He was also spotted attending a municipal council meeting and a religious event.

As per the rules being implemented by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in accordance with the directives from the centre, Konappa is required to stay away from anyone and be in home quarantine for 14 days.

The senior TRS MLA flouting of rules is evident even as the state government is moving suspected persons arriving at the Hyderabad airport from the Covid-19 affected countries to quarantines.

On Friday, acting on district collector’s instructions, the medical and health officer of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district wrote to the MLA asking him to “remain at home for 14 days and not participate in gatherings and in public meetings as per COVID-19 protocol.”

The central and state government instructions mandate a 14-day quarantine for every person returning from the Middle East, USA, UK and other countries, the letter reminded the MLA. The CMO also took note of the MLA’s transgression and reportedly directed him and his wife to solitary confinement.

Koneru was in the news last year when his brother Koneru Krishna, also a TRS leader, publicly attacked a lady forest officer on duty.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a couple travelling in B3 coach of Bangalore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani express were spotted by co-passengers by their quarantine stamp till April 5 and alerted railway officials. The train was stopped at Kazipet Junction and the couple was moved to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The two reportedly escaped from the Vikarabad quarantine.

Mentioning the Kazipet incident, CM Rao has appealed all such persons needing quarantine to remain in isolation as per instructions and not put anyone at risk.