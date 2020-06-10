COVID-19: Two commit suicide in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 10 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 22:57 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A COVID-19 patient in Kerala and another person under observation hanged themselves in a hospital on Wednesday, while 65 more persons were tested COVID-19 positive.

According to sources, both the persons hanged at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. A 33-year old man hailing from Aanad, about 25 kilometres from the city, who managed to escape from the hospital and was later brought back, hanged in the hospital room. He had recovered from COVID-19 and was expected to be discharged today.

 

Another person hailing from Nedumangad on the rural parts of the district, who was under observation, was found hanging in hospital room by afternoon. Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja ordered a probe into the incidents.

Meanwhile, an 87-year-old man who died in Thrissur on Sunday evening was also confirmed to be COVID-19 infected, taking the total COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to 18, including a native of Mahe, which is part of Puducherry.

While 65 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, 57 got cured. As many as 1238 persons are now under treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala.

