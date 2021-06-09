Vaccine production facility to be set up in Kerala

Covid-19 vaccine production facility to be set up in Kerala

The unit is proposed at Life Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 09 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 22:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As part of its plans to set up a Covid-19 vaccine production facility in Kerala, the state cabinet on Wednesday formed a working group comprising experts and top government officials.

According to the government statement, the working group will hold discussions with major vaccine producing firms and initiate steps for vaccine production at the earliest. 

IAS officer S Chithra was appointed as project director. The unit is proposed at Life Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 