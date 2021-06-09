Covid-19 vaccine production facility to be set up in Kerala

As part of its plans to set up a Covid-19 vaccine production facility in Kerala, the state cabinet on Wednesday formed a working group comprising experts and top government officials.
According to the government statement, the working group will hold discussions with major vaccine producing firms and initiate steps for vaccine production at the earliest.
IAS officer S Chithra was appointed as project director. The unit is proposed at Life Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.
