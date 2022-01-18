Covid hits Kerala government as surge continues

The Covid surge in Kerala appears to have hit the state's administration with a minister, many in the government secretariat, doctors and police personnel getting infected.

A nursing officer on Covid duty has also died in the state.

Government sources said that a Covid review meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday might decide to impose stringent restrictions.

With 28,481 fresh cases on Tuesday, the active cases in the state increased to 1.42 lakh. On Tuesday the daily test positivity rate in the state was 35 per cent. Around 120 Covid clusters were spotted in the state and 63 more Omicron cases were confirmed.

In state capital Thiruvananthapuram, the TPR was around 48 per cent. The district administration warned of stringent action against social distancing violation and gatherings beyond the prescribed limits. Education Minister V Sivankutty, many in the office of the Chief Minister and other ministers and many other employees in the government secretariat were tested positive. Many doctors and around 500 police personnel were reported to be infected.

A 45-year-old nursing officer at a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, identified as Saritha, died following Covid infection. She was said to have comorbid factors.

