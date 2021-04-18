Covid: Kerala makes RT-PCR test mandatory for persons from other states

Kerala government has decided to make RT-PCR test mandatory for all entering the state from other states as the Covid scenario in Kerala continues to be grim.

Health Minister K K Shailaja informed that those who already got vaccinated should also produce a Covid negative report of RT-PCR test done with in 48 hours prior to entering Kerala. Others should undergo RT-PCR test and remain in isolation till the results come. A 14 day room isolation was prescribed for those who do not undergo RT-PCR tests. Registration on Covid Jagratha Portal was also made mandatory for all entering Kerala.

Meanwhile 18,257 fresh Covid cases were reported on Sunday and the test positivity rate remained at 16.77 percent as the results of the mass testing drives conducted on Friday and Saturday started coming in. The test positivity rate in Kerala had sky-rocketed to 17.04 percent on Saturday from 13.8 percent on Friday. The average Covid TPR of Kerala is 8.62 percent, while for the last seven days it was 13.16 percent.

While the target was to test at least 2.5 lakh people during the two day testing drive, samples of over three lakh persons could be collected, of which 1.08 lakh were already tested. The remaining test results are expected over the next 48 hours.

Government sources said that the situations were being closely monitored and fresh restrictions would be put in place as and when required. Various suggestions like night curfew and Sunday lockdown were learnt to be under serious consideration. Maximum participations at functions like marriages were further reduced to 75 in indoor and 150 in outdoor.