Covid test positivity rate shoots up in many parts of Kerala; govt tightens norms

Kerala government is imposing fresh restrictions like five day week and 50 per cent attendance in government offices as Covid situation continues to be alarming with test positivity rate in many parts of districts like Kozhikode and Kochi even touching the 50 per cent mark.

On Monday 22,414 more fresh cases were reported in Kerala, which is again the highest daily fresh cases reported so far. Test positivity rate of the state also further escalated to 18.41 per cent.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who just recovered from Covid-19, held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the prevailing situation and told reporters that the TPR at districts like Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kasargod continues to be high. Stringent containment measures were being taken in these districts on a war footing level. He also said that the death rate in the second wave was also found to be comparatively higher and hence there was need for more caution.

While thousands of people are struggling to get the first and even second dose of vaccination, the state is witnessing a political spat between the ruling left-front in the state and the BJP at the centre over vaccine supply.

The Chief Minister said that the states would not be able to afford the cost of vaccine owing to the financial crisis caused by Covid and hence centre should ensure free vaccine supply. Vaccine shortage was the major concern of the state now at it affected the states vaccination targets, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the state government had earlier assured free vaccine supply to all and hence should make efforts to procure vaccine.

The Chief Minister clarified that the state did not intend a lockdown model situation. While 50 per cent attendance on a rotation basis is being implemented in government offices, private establishments should also initiate similar measures. He also directed local bodies to initiate grass root level measures like ensuring supply of medicines and other essential commodities at households of aged persons staying alone.