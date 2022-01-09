Covid third wave sweeps Chennai: Test Positivity Rate surges to 15%

From 3.3 per cent on January 1 to 15.5 percent on January 8, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of Covid-19 patients in this metropolis has witnessed an exponential increase as the third wave of Coronavirus infections sweep the country.

The number of daily cases which stood at 1,470 on the first day of 2022 increased to 6,186 on Sunday, even as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) continues to enhance the number of RT-PCR tests every day. While the TPR on January 1 was 3.3 per cent, it rose to 3.6 per cent on January 2, 4.3 per cent (Jan 3), 7.3 pe rcent (Jan 4), 9.6 per cent (Jan 5), 11.5 per cent (Jan 6), 14.2 per cent (Jan 7), and 15.5 per cent (Jan 8).

With the rapid increase in numbers, the beds in private facilities are fast filling up though the government hospitals in the city, which have been augmenting their infrastructure periodically since March 2020, still have a huge number of beds vacant.

Also Read | Third Covid-19 wave in India: A look at worst-hit states

Of the total 13,702 beds available in Chennai, as many as 2,509 were occupied as of Sunday, of which 1,035 were supported with oxygen, and 182 were in the ICU. Doctors and sources in the Health Department told DH that majority of those in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are unvaccinated persons with comorbidities.

Chennai was one of the worst-affected urban centres in the state in the first and second wave of Covid-19 infections, and with the third wave sweeping the city in no time, the GCC is literally burning the midnight oil to bring down the TPR.

The civic body has adopted test, track, and isolate strategy while it has also enhanced the number of testing centres within the city limits and identifying the unvaccinated and administering vaccines to them. The GCC has also launched a dedicated ambulance service to transport Covid-19 patients from their homes to hospitals.

"Cases in Chennai are doubling in less than two days. The spread of this variant is very fast and that is the reason why we have 5,000 cases in the city alone within a week or 10 days of the onset of the third wave. Omicron is the dominant variant in Chennai and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu. We need to be very careful,” a senior government official told DH.

Dismissing the suggestions that Omicron wave is “mild”, doctors told DH that the only saving grace is that the infection is “mild” among those who had already been down with Covid-19 or double vaccinated. They warn that a “significant population” is still unvaccinated, and they could be highly vulnerable to the Omicron variant which is highly transmittable.

Public healthcare expert Dr K Kolandaswamy said the right way to interpret the magnitude of the wave is not through percentage but by looking at absolute numbers.

“Omicron transmission is quite high but there is an opinion that is being spread that the infection is mild. It is mild only among those who had earlier been infected with Covid-19 or those who are fully vaccinated. 10 per cent of the city’s population, which runs into lakhs, is still unvaccinated and they are at high risk. This wave is no less virulent,” Kolandaswamy told DH.

Dr J Amalorpavanathan, a member of the State Planning Commission and the man behind TN’s robust organ donation system, said while the number of deaths may be less, the collateral damage that the third wave can bring to the healthcare system and several families cannot be underestimated.

“To my knowledge, majority of the Covid-19 patients now don’t require ventilator and the number of those who need oxygen support is also less (compared to the second wave). But if the number increases exponentially every day, it certainly burdens the health care system and those who man it. It might paralyze the medical fraternity and many families,” he told DH.

He also pointed to the fact that a large number of people are still unvaccinated, and they may be susceptible to the Coronavirus. “While the virus is highly transmittable, the vaccines also do not provide complete immunity. And partly, we (the society) are also to be blamed because we have been careless,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos: