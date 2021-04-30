Covid vaccination drive for 18-44 years of age unlikely to start on May 1 in Tamil Nadu

Vaccination drive for those belonging to 18-44 years of age is unlikely to start on May 1 as planned in Tamil Nadu with the government saying they have no information from the vaccine manufacturers on when they would receive the doses. However, the drive for vaccinating those above the age of 45 will continue as the state has received enough doses for now.

In Chennai, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G Prakash said those in the age group of 18 to 44 will be not vaccinated on May 1 as per announcement from Centre. Tamil Nadu has placed orders for procuring 1.5 crore doses of Covaxin and Covishield from Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India for vaccinating its young population.

“We cannot say whether we can launch the vaccination drive for those between 18 to 44 years of age on Saturday. We are yet to get a response from manufacturers on when we would get the supplies. Till this moment, there is no clarity on the date of delivery (of first consignment),” Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said.

But he made it clear that the vaccination drive for those above the age of 45 will continue with the state receiving 68 lakh doses so far. “We have used around 57 lakh doses and we will continue with vaccinating the older population with the doses we have. We have requested additional doses from Centre,” he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had last week written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to ensure the supply of 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccines “well in advance” to ensure that the vaccination drive does not get affected.

“With the vaccination gaining pace, I would request that an assured supply of at least ten days consumption of vaccine, of about 20 lakh doses, may be supplied well in advance to ensure that vaccination drive in the individual sites are not affected and persons coming for second dose are assured of vaccination on the date and in the site they report,” Palaniswami had told Modi.