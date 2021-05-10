Covid victim's kin break protocol, take body to mosque for last rites in Kerala

In a blatant violation of Covid protocols, the body of a Covid-19 victim was taken to a mosque to conduct the last rites at Thrissur district in Kerala.

The district administration swiftly intervened and cases were being initiated against those responsible for the serious violation.

Read | Mumbai seeks to import millions of vaccines to avert Covid-19 wave

The body of the 56-year old man was handed over to relatives from Thrissur Medical College hospital on Monday morning for conducting the funeral as per protocol. But they took the body to a mosque in Thrissur city and started performing the last rites. There were also unconfirmed reports that the packing of the body was opened.

District collector S Shanavas reached the spot and stopped the last rites, directing health authorities to take the body away. He directed the officials to initiate cases against the mosque authorities, relatives of the deceased and the ambulance driver.