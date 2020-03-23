COVID:19: Free food for the poor in Karnataka via state-sponsored Indira canteens

Free food for poor in Karnataka via Indira canteens

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 23 2020, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 16:58 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Cedit: DH Photo

In the wake of the shutdown in several districts of the state to control the COVID-19 spread, Karnataka government on Monday said food would be provided free of cost through Indira Canteen for the poor who depend on daily wages for their livelihood.

The state-sponsored subsidised 'Indira Canteens' as of now serves breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at a cost of Rs 10.

"In the interest of the poor, it has been decided to serve free food for poor. Through Indira Canteen, free food will be served for the entire day for the poor," Yediyurappa told reporters.

The Karnataka government has already announced shutdown of all commercial activities, barring essential services, in nine districts where COVID-19 cases have been reported till March 31.

They are: Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi.

