Cow grievously injured by crude bombs in Chittoor passes away

A cow that was grievously injured by chewing an explosive-laden substance in Chittoor district expired in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The appalling incident occurred on Sunday evening at Kogileru village of Peddapanjani mandal when few cows from a goshala wandered into the nearby forestry area. Crude bombs kept in rotting substances were placed in the bushes to attract wild boars.

Following treatment locally, the badly wounded cow was taken to a veterinary hospital in Tirupati in an effort to save its life.

“The veterinary surgeons there declared the chances of its survival as minimal. We brought the cow back to the goshala and it expired at about 3:30 AM this morning,” Anitha Arjun Reddy, the caretaker at the Sri Jalakanteshwara Goshala said.

Lokesh Reddy, SHO of Panjani Police station told DH that they have arrested three men in connection with the crude bombs, causing the cow's death.

A case was registered earlier under 286 (using explosives to cause hurt) 429 (mischief of killing, maiming cattle), etc., IPC sections, Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960 and relevant provisions of the explosives act.

In another such cruelty on animals, a wild monkey was hanged to death from a tree by three men in Khammam district of Telangana, last week.

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations condemned the incident and appealed to the governments to act on their responsibility towards animals.

“The brutal killing of a monkey in Telangana is in complete disregard of the constitutional mandates and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 provisions. This crime going unpunished will encourage the locals and hunters elsewhere to engage in hunting, resulting in indiscriminate, illegal killings of animals endangering the safety and sanctity of wildlife in general,” FIAPO said.