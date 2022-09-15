Cow infected with rabies shot dead in Kerala

A cow showing clinical signs of rabies was shot dead in Kerala on Thursday. The district administration of Thrissur said that the cow was shot by a civilian who had a licensed weapon.
The animal was killed in the presence of its owner, veterinary surgeon and local body officials, police said. The incident comes at a time when the Kerala is witnessing an increase in dog bites and around 21 people have died so far due to rabies in the state.
