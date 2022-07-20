Mani withdraws remark calling MLA's widowhood her fate

CPI (M) leader Mani withdraws remarks against female MLA calling widowhood her 'fate' for citicising Vijayan

The Marxist party veteran withdrew his remark following a ruling by Speaker M B Rajesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 20 2022, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 13:20 ist
Ruling CPI(M) legislator M M Mani. Credit: IANS Photo

Ruling CPI(M) legislator M M Mani on Wednesday said he was withdrawing his controversial remarks against UDF MLA K K Rema, which triggered a huge political controversy in the state last week.

Mani, a former minister, informed the state assembly that he did not intend to insult anyone and he already made it clear what he had actually tried to convey through his comments. "As a Communist man, I would not have mentioned the word vidhi (fate) in my speech. I withdraw this remark," he told the House.

The Marxist party veteran withdrew his remark following a ruling by Speaker M B Rajesh. Mani, while participating in the House discussions on fund requests by the police last week, alluding to Rema had said a "mahati" (great person), who spoke against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF, became a widow and that was her "fate".

"We (Left front) are not responsible for that," he said.

The statement invited the ire of the opposition which triggered a huge protest by the Congress-UDF across the state demanding him to withdraw his remarks and apologise for the same.

Kerala
CPI(M)
UDF
Indian Politics

