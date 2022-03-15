CPI to get one more Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala

CPI to get one more Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala

The CPM was learnt to have decided to give the seat to the CPI as part of strengthening the Left-parties at the national level

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 15 2022, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 21:17 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Left Democratic Front in Kerala has decided to allow one more Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala to the CPI, while the CPM will retain the other one that becomes vacant.

CPI state council member and former national general secretary of AIYF P Santosh Kumar will be CPI's nominee.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala are becoming vacant as the terms of Congress senior leader A K Antony, CPM's K Somaprasad and M V Shreyams Kumar of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) are ending.

While the CPM would retain the seat of Somaprasad, the seat being vacated by Shreyam's Kumar is being given to the CPI, which is the second-largest party in the LDF now. LJD and a couple of other coalition partners were also staking a claim for the seat.

The CPM was learnt to have decided to give the seat to the CPI as part of strengthening the Left-parties at the national level. The CPI currently has Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, Benoy Viswam. It was after around 10 years that the CPI was getting two MPs in Rajya Sabha from Kerala.

Meanwhile, discussions in Congress to find a replacement for Antony is still on. Antony had already conveyed that he would not like to be re-nominated to the upper house. Even as many senior leaders are pushing for the seat, a demand to nominate a youngster was also coming up.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

CPI
Rajya Sabha
India News
Indian Politics
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

 