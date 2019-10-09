CPI to organise seminar on Vedas in Kerala

A seminar on Vedas being organised by an outfit of the Community Party of India in Kerala has raised many eyebrows even as the organisers maintain that it was an attempt to create awareness against the misuse of Vedas by vested interest groups.

The N E Balram Memorial Trust under the CPI in Kerala is organising the three-day seminar at Kannur in North Kerala from October 25 to 27. CPI national general secretary D Raja will be inaugurating the seminar.

Incidentally, the seminar announcement came at a time when campaigns for by-polls to five seats in Kerala Assembly is gaining momentum and the left-front in Kerala is quite concerned whether the adamant stand of the left-front government in Kerala on Sabarimala women entry issue would still influence voter's against the party. The left-front even admitted that the Sabarimala women entry issue was a reason for the debacle faced by the left-front in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

However, CPI senior leader and chairman of the trust C N Chandran told DH that the seminar was just an attempt to reinterpret Vedas and Upanishads as well as to create awareness against its misuse. A similar seminar was held two years back also and it has not other political intentions.

The seminar, titled 'Bharateeyam' would also have various other topics like approach of left parties towards Vedas, connection of vedas with various religions. Anyone having genuine interest in these topics would be allowed at the seminar through a screening and the number or participants would be limited to 150, said Chandran.