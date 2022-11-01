CPI(M)-BJP join hands in Kerala to back Adani Vizhinjam port project

Kerala witnessed the CPI(M) and BJP joining hands to oppose the ongoing indefinite stir against the Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport Project, on Tuesday.

District leaders of the CPI(M) and BJP took part in a demonstration organised by a mass movement backing the project in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both CPI(M) and the BJP were flaying the indefinite stir of the coastal community spearheaded by the Latin Catholic church that affected the port construction work for more than 100 days.

A group of locals and various outfits backing the port project have been staging a counter-demonstration demanding that the port should be commissioned at the earliest considering the development prospects.

On Tuesday, a long march to the state secretariat was organised by those backing the project. CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and BJP district president V V Rajesh addressed the march and offered to back the port project.

CPI(M) leaders were already alleging that there were attempts to unleash a riot in the state by those involved in the stir against the port project. Despite repeated directives of the High Court that the stir should not affect the port construction work, the government was not using force against the agitators from staging a stir near the project site owing to the fear of law and order breakdown.