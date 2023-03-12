CPI(M) cadres arrested for attempting to wave black flags at Tamil Nadu Governor in Coimbatore

Around 50 CPI(M) members were arrested here on Sunday, when they attempted to wave black flags at Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for his remark on German philosopher and economist Carl Marx.

Led by CPI(M) district secretary Padmanabhan, the cadres gathered at a signal near city airport, where Ravi, who was on a five-day tour of Nilgiris District, is scheduled to arrive to board a flight to Chennai, after visiting Isha Yoga Centre, police said.

Police on security, stopped and detained the workers and cleared them from the scene, before Ravi reached the spot. Releasing the Tamil version of Deendayal Udadhyaya's books: Dispersions of thought and Integral humanism at a function held at the Raj Bhavan on February 21, Ravi highlighted the four prominent western ideologies i.e. Theology, Darwinian's theory, Karl Marx theory, and Rousseau’s social contract theory that caused damage to our national growth.

On Karl Marx's perpetual conflicts between haves and have-nots, the Governor had said, "as per the theory, ‘have nots’ has to prevail and this idea spread like a virus. This model created divisions between and within different segments. It triggered perpetual conflict in society."