CPI(M), Cong treat Kerala Christians as 'vote bank': V Muraleedharan

The BJP has accused the ruling Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, and the Opposition Congress of treating the Christian community as a “vote bank” while stopping them from expressing themselves.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church was abused after he offered to help the BJP in the 2024 elections in Kannur if the Centre raise the price of rubber to Rs 300 per kg.

The Archbishop’s comments have caused a stir in the state with both the CPI(M) and Congress criticising the religious leader.

“The head priest said that the farmers of Kerala will support any party which will work for their welfare. He said that there is no untouchability towards BJP. He is being attacked for his statement, there has been cyberbullying, attacks etc..,” Muraleedharan said.

He said that when the Bishop of Palla spoke about the 'narcotics jihad', he was criticised too. “Is freedom of speech denied to them because they are Christians? This double standard of the Congress and the CPI(M) shows they are concerned about their vote banks and not the farmers,” the minister said.

“Do the CPI(M) and the Congress say they (Christian priests) don't have the freedom to express their views if they indirectly support the government of India. It is a ridiculous situation that both these parties claim to be pro-minorities but if Christian leaders speak some facts which may favour the government of India, then they pounce upon them,” he added.

The BJP and the RSS have been working in the state to make political inroads, especially after the party managed to retain governments in the three states in the Northeast recently.