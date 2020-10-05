CPI(M) leader stabbed to death in Kerala

A 26-year old local CPI(M) leader was stabbed to death and three others were injured on Sunday night allegedly by a group belonging to right wing outfits including the RSS.

P U Sanoop, a branch secretary of ruling CPI(M), was attacked at around 10.30 pm on Sunday after aminor scuffle, police said.

"Three others, who were with Sanoop were also stabbed and the condition of one person is serious," police officials told P T I.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the India Penal Code including Section 302.

Police have identified four accused in the case and the investigation is on.

Senior minister A C Moideen, who visited the area told the media that the prime accused in the case are associated with the RSS and the Bajrang Dal.

"The prime accused and others are associated with the RSS and Bajrang Dal. Police are probing thematter. Those in hospital have suffered multiple stab wounds. This is a stronghold of CPI(M). The party has been fighting gangs involved in drug peddling. We suspect the RSS is engaged in protecting these peddlers," Minister said.

CPI(M) state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan lashed out at the RSS-BJP and the Congress and asked the parties not to engage in violent politics.

"The murder of Sanoop at Kunnamkulam was done by Sangh Parivar members, including a former Congress worker, who joined the BJP recently. The BJP and the Congress have become a safe haven for criminals. The leaders of those parties are using theircriminal activists to eliminate political enemies," Balakrishnan said in a statement.

Sanoop is the third CPI(M) worker who has been hacked to death in a gap of one month.

Earlier on August 30, two DYFI activists were hacked to death allegedly by Congress activists at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram.