CPI(M) local leader murdered in Palakkad

A local leader of the CPI(M), Shajahan (40) of Kunnangad, near Malampuzha in Palakkad district in Kerala was hacked to death on Sunday night.
While CPI(M) alleged that it was a political murder executed by BJP-RSS workers, BJP local leadership alleged that internal issues in the CPI(M) led to the murder
Shajahan was a branch secretary of the party and a local committee member.
According to sources a gang attacked him by around 9 pm on Sunday at Kunnangad junction. He suffered injuries on the neck and head. Though he was rushed to hospital, he could not be saved. He leaves behind his wife and three children.
According to police, eight persons have been arraigned in the case. Local differences among the party workers after a section in the party decided to join BJP was suspected to be the reason.
All the accused are absconding.
