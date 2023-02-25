CPI(M) members stage protest against TN Guv for remarks on Karl Marx

Members of the Communist Party of India - Marxist staged an agitation here on Saturday condemning Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for his recent remark on German philosopher and economist Karl Marx.

CPI(M) State secretary K Balakrishnan, who led a protest at Saidapet here warned that his party members would stage black flag protest wherever Ravi visited.

"The Governor's contention that Karl Marx's approach affected India's growth is wrong. We will send him a book on Karl Marx: Ilaiyorkku Marx Kathai. Let him read it and know about Marx," Balakrishnan told reporters after the agitation in which CPI(M) Politburo member G Ramakrishnan also participated.

Releasing the Tamil version of Deendayal Udadhyaya's books: Dispersions of thought and Integral humanism at a function held at the Raj Bhavan on February 21, Ravi highlighted the four prominent western ideologies i.e. Theology, Darwinian's theory, Karl Marx theory, and Rousseau’s social contract theory that caused damage to our national growth.

On Karl Marx's perpetual conflicts between haves and have-nots, the Governor had said, "as per the theory, ‘have nots’ has to prevail and this idea spread like a virus. This model created divisions between and within different segments. It triggered perpetual conflict in society."

Earlier, CPI's State secretary R Mutharasan who had led an agitation, here, warned that the CPI would step up its protest and hold statewide agitations on February 28 if the Governor failed to rescind his statement.