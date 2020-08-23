CPI(M) organises state-wide protests against "anti people" policies of union govt

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala held state-wide protests on Sunday against various 'anti people' policies of the Centre, including leasing of the airport here to Adani Enterprises. The protest was held in front of homes and party offices, in which lakhs participated adhering to Covid-19 protocol, party sources said.

CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan along with his family members took part in the protest holding placards in front of his home here. The protest was held by various party leaders and functionaries from 4 pm to 4.30 pm this evening.

The party charged the union government with launching 'anti-people' policies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation in the gold smuggling case, BJP state president K Surendran observed a day long fast here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the satyagraha through video conference, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such 'blatant misuse' of CM's office has never been seen. "It is high time that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan comes clean on the entire issue.

High time he should resign", Fadnavis said. He also demanded to know how Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate, a matriculate, was appointed in the Space park under theIT department.

Suresh is a key accused in the case relating to the attempt to smuggle gold in diplomatic baggage through the airport here. Union minister V Muraleedharan was among those who spoke.