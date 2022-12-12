CPI(M) trying to woo 'unhappy' Muslim League from Opposition camp

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala seems to be indulging in an act of fishing in troubled waters to woo the Muslim vote banks as well as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is a key coalition partner of the Congress.

Close on the heels of CPI(M) leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan repeatedly flaying an anti-Muslim remark of a Christian priest during the recent stir against Adani Vizhinjam port project, the CPI(M) leaders seems to be sending feelers to the IUML by repeatedly stating that the IUML is not a communal party.

The fresh developments could be considered as an attempt to fish in troubled waters as the IUML has been quite unhappy over the infight in the Congress in Kerala. IUML's concerns could have aggravated with the Congress's setbacks in other states, the latest being Gujarat.

IUML Rajya Sabha MP P V Abdul Wahab recently expressed displeasure over absence of Congress MPs in opposing a private member's bill on unified civil code.

All these seem to have prompted the CPI(M) to consider that it was the right time to send a feeler to the IUML.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan's remarks that IUML was not a communal party was even quite surprising as Pinarayi Vijayan was till recently accusing the IUML of being communal.

Even as IUML leaders, including its state president Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, did not respond positively to the CPI(M)'s feelers, Congress sources said that the party was taking serious note of the moves.

Congress's political affairs committee that met on Sunday was also learnt to have ascertained the situation.

Sources said that many in the IUML were inclined towards exploring the option of joining the CPI(M), especially after the back to back defeat of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the Assembly elections.

IUML is also unhappy over the infights in the Congress leadership, which was even blamed to be a reason for back to back defeat in Kerala Assembly polls.

Kerala is among the few states where the Congress still has high hopes in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Moreover, IUML plays a key role in the Wayanad constituency represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Similarly, CPI(M) also considers Kerala as the state from where it could reap maximum benefit. Hence the party would ensure that no stones would remain unturned, sources point out.