CPI(M) urges DMK to scrap contract given to French firm for water supply

The DMK, along with CPI(M) and other parties, was opposing the scheme the previous AIADMK regime brought in some years ago

  • Jan 02 2022, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 18:58 ist
The CPI(M) on Sunday urged the ruling DMK to immediately fulfil its election promise of cancelling the contract given to French firm Suez for drinking water supply to the people here.

The DMK, along with CPI(M) and other parties, was opposing the scheme the previous AIADMK regime brought in some years ago; and the DMK had promised to cancel once it assumes power, said a resolution adopted at the two-day CPI(M) District Unit conference that began here.

As the scheme would affect the common people in 100 wards, the DMK should keep its promise and cancel the scheme, but it has not, said the resolution.

In another resolution, the Left party urged the Centre to bring down the increasing price of raw materials, which was affecting nearly 50,000 MSMEs in the district.

Accusing the Centre of not taking any step to control raw material prices, the party said that instead it was supporting the rise for the benefit of corporates.

Also, the party urged the district administration and police not to permit RSS to organise training programmes (shakha) on the premises of educational institutions, as has been case in the city for the last few days.

Coimbatore MP P R Natarajan, CPI(M) politburo member G Ramakrishnan, Central Committee members A Soundarajan and P Sampath were among those participating in the conference.

