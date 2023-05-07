CPM denies allegations against Kerala CM, Congress to move court

The CPM leadership in Kerala strongly backed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who faced allegations of engaging a private firm associated with his son's father-in-law in government projects including the Rs 230 crore artificial-intelligence based road surveillance camera project.

Party state secretary M V Govindan termed the allegations against the Chief Minister as rubbish and also said that the Chief Minister need not react to the allegations as a vigilance probe into the AI camera project was progressing.

Talking to reporters after the CPM state leadership meet on Sunday, Govindan got annoyed over questions of the Chief Minister's alleged links with the private firm engaged in government projects.

"The rubbish allegations against the Chief Minister and the CPM government was part of attempts to defame the government as it was celebrating the second year of the second consecutive term. There was no basis for the corruption allegation as the exchequer did not suffer any loss in the AI camera deal," Govindan said.

The Chief Minister also said at a function on Saturday that baseless allegations were being raised as part of attempts to defame the government as it celebrates the second anniversary.

Meanwhile, the Congress decided to move legally seeking a judicial probe into the alleged corruption in the AI-enabled camera project.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran said that since the government was not considering the opposition's demand for a judicial probe the Congress would take up the matter with the court.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan flayed that the chief minister was evading replies to the specific allegations against him.