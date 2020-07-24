CPM initiates damage control measures in Kerala ahead of polls

With the alleged nexus of key persons in the Kerala government being named in the gold smuggling racket dashing the hopes of the ruling CPM-led left front for a walk over to the second term, the CPM has initiated damage-control measures starting from the grass-root level. The state assembly election is hardly ten months away and the local body election is due by October.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government, which was on cloud nine as the initial fight against Covid-19 received attention at an international level, was having high hopes of a cakewalk in the coming elections. The fight against NIPAH and handling of flood situations had also earned much goodwill to the Pinarayi government.

But the allegations against the government, especially the Chief Minister's office, came as a bolt from the blue. Apart from the alleged link of some key persons with the smuggling accused, the backdoor appointments to government projects through consultants had not gone down well with the young cadres as thousands are struggling to get a job.

The CPM leadership kicked off the corrective measures from Thursday with the party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan holding a meeting with personal staff members of all ministers from the party as the principal secretary of the chief minister is now allegedly linked with smuggling racket. They were reportedly advised to ensure utmost caution in every step to avoid embarrassment to the government as well as to initiate all possible measures to enhance the government's goodwill.

The CPM will be also holding door-to-door campaigning from August to clear the air. The opposition parties were unleashing fake campaigns against the government and hence the public need to be made aware of the facts, Balakrishnan had said.

DYFI Kerala president S Satish said that serious discussions were required on appointments to government projects through consultants without a fair selection process. Appointment of consultants for government projects was in accordance with the norms being followed by the centre. DYFI's stand is that any model that affects the employment opportunities should be opposed, he said.

Though the left front suffered a debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by getting defeated in 19 of the 20 seats in Kerala, the party made a damage control by in the subsequent assembly bypolls by winning three of the six seats, including Pala constituency that was being held by Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani for over 50 years in a row.