CPM Kerala takes stubborn stand against alliance with Congress ahead of LS polls

Even though the CPM Kerala leadership could reaffirm its supremacy by making the party keep off from the valedictory function of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, concerns are being raised by various quarters over the outcome of this decision.

The CPM Kerala leadership, especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been taking a stubborn stand against an alliance with the Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls citing that it will weaken the party's direct fight with the Congress in Kerala. Being the lone state where the party is in power, the CPM national leadership too had to fall in line, which was evident since the CPM party congress in Kerala last year.

While the Congress leaders in Kerala term it a historic blunder of the CPM, political analysts are also quite wary about the possible outcomes of the decision.

Also Read | UDF releases White Paper on financial crisis in Kerala

The CPM seems to be aiming at winning maximum seats from Kerala, which is considered its lone bastion now. But it may help BJP not only by weakening the opposition unity at the national level but also by giving chances to take advantage of the vote split among the CPM and Congress in Kerala, especially since the BJP is gearing up to put up a strong fight in at least seven of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

Senior political journalist Jacob George said that since Congress is still the lone party in the opposition with roots in all states, it should be an integral part of the fight against the BJP at the national level.

"Since the single point agenda of all opposition parties in the next Lok Sabha election will be to oust the BJP-led NDA from power, the priority of the moment should be a firm opposition unity without any loopholes. Hence it will be ideal that all opposition parties join hands with the Congress," he said.

Also Read | Amid row, Congress screens BBC series on PM Modi at Kerala beach

George also said that Gandhi should try to enhance his rapport with leaders of other opposition parties. "During the term of the previous UPA government Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had a good rapport with leaders of the opposition parties. But it seems that Rahul Gandhi is yet to develop such a rapport, which is essential to keep parties together," said George.

For both CPM and Congress, Kerala is a key state in the Lok Sabha election. In the 2019 elections, Congress-led United Democratic Front candidates, including Rahul Gandhi, won 19 of the 20 seats in Kerala. Rahul's decision to contest in Kerala was considered to have helped the UDF record a sweeping victory.

But the decision of the Gandhi scion to contest in Kerala was vehemently opposed by Pinarayi Vijayan. He was of the view that since Kerala is a state where the Congress and CPM are involved in a direct fight, the decision of Gandhi to contest against the CPM-led left front candidate at Wayanad will weaken the joint fight of the opposition parties, including Congress and CPM, in other states. It is for this reason that the CPM Kerala leadership, especially Vijayan, is still vehemently opposing an alliance with Congress ahead of the polls.

