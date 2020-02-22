CPM leader in Kerala expelled for second marriage without divorce

A CPM local leader in Kerala was expelled from the party reportedly for remarrying without legally divorcing his first wife.

CPM local leader in Kollam district, Sajeesh, was expelled. His first wife had earlier alleged that Sajeesh married another women and got the marriage registered by concealing the fact about his first marriage. She had lodged petitions to the party leadership in this regard.

Sajeesh had to quit a block panchayat president post a few months back owing to the family issues, said sources.