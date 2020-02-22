CPM leader expelled for second marriage without divorce

CPM leader in Kerala expelled for second marriage without divorce

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 22 2020, 19:25pm ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2020, 19:25pm ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

A CPM local leader in Kerala was expelled from the party reportedly for remarrying without legally divorcing his first wife.

CPM local leader in Kollam district, Sajeesh, was expelled. His first wife had earlier alleged that Sajeesh married another women and got the marriage registered by concealing the fact about his first marriage. She had lodged petitions to the party leadership in this regard.

Sajeesh had to quit a block panchayat president post a few months back owing to the family issues, said sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CPM
Kerala
divorce
Comments (+)
 