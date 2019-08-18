CPM leader's son trolled for Sabarimala visit

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Balakrishnan's visit to on Saturday was widely trolled on social media.

Binoy, who faced a rape case filed by a woman in Mumbai, is also awaiting a crucial DNA test result to check paternity of her son.

As videos and pictures of Binoy having darshan at Sabarimala on Saturday were circulated, he was trolled by netizens who linked it to the stand taken by the CPM in Kerala on the Sabarimala women entry issue.

Some even trolled Binoy's visit, contrasting it with the legal troubles he was currently facing.

The CPM leadership is yet to react to the incident. When the rape case against his son surfaced, Kodiyeri, who is also a politburo member, had distanced himself by stating that Binoy was a grown-up man and hence he could not interfere.

Meanwhile, a scion of the Sabarimala Thantri family, Rahul Easwar, said in a post that it was not ideal to troll anyone for visiting Sabarimala.

Many CPM leader's sons used to visit Sabarimala with much devotion, said the Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader.