CPM projects Kerala model in 23rd party congress in Kannur

The CPM has been suffering setbacks in its bastions like West Bengal and Tripura but Kerala has not only resisted setbacks but has emerged much stronger by recording a thumping victory for a second consecutive term in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Despite many allegations against its first government and attempts for communal polarisation by making use of issues like women's entry into Sabarimala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government managed to overcome the odd factors through its emphasis on social welfare and development initiatives.

For this reason, the party is projecting the Kerala model in its 23rd congress being held in CPM's citadel Kannur.

The congress coincides with the first anniversary of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. The government is holding an exhibition to highlight the achievements of the Vijayan government including social welfare measures and development initiatives like the controversial Silver Line semi-high-speed rail project.

Senior political analyst K N Harilal told DH that the Kerala model obviously assumed much significance for the party now due to a historic victory in Kerala when it is weak in many states. These factors indicate the mass support the CPM still has from the people, he said, adding that this was at the back of initiatives directly influencing people at the grassroots. Land reforms, literacy missions, women empowerment programmes, health care development and social welfare were instances, he said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Kannur for the party congress being held from April 6 to 10. Over 800 delegates are expected to attend. A host of seminars on various topics would be also held as part of the events.

Check out DH's latest videos