CPM woman activist found hanging in party building in Kerala; suicide note alleges mental torture

A woman activist of the CPM in Kerala was found hanging in a building of the party in Thiruvananthapuram. She was suspected to have ended her life, and a note recovered from the spot accused party local leaders of mental torture by some party local leaders.

The incident caused further embarrassment to the ruling CPM in Kerala, which is already caught up in a series of allegations.

Asha, 41, of Parassala on the rural part of the district, was found hanging on Thursday night in a building recently acquired by the CPM for opening a local office of the party at Udiyankulangara, about 25 kilometres from the city. A note, believed to be a suicide note, was recovered from the spot which mentioned about mental torture by some local party leaders.

A section of Congress workers and local people staged a protest at the spot and blocked the road on Friday morning, alleging a mystery in the death and demanding a detailed probe. She was reported missing over the last two days.

CPM district leadership maintained that she was not a party member, but was a follower. No complaints were received from her against any local leaders so far.