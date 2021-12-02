CPM worker murdered in Kerala

A CPM worker was murdered at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on Thursday night.
P B Sandeep Kumar, a local committee secretary of Peringara near Thiruvalla was stabbed to death by a three member gang on motocycles, as per reports.
CPM alleged that it was a politically motivated murder carried out by the RSS.
The incident occurred on the day CBI arraigned CPM local leaders, including a former MLA, in the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Kasargod in 2019. The ruling CPM was in the defensive over the issue.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021
Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?
US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report
New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail
Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle
DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening
Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists