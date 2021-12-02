CPM worker murdered in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 02 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 22:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A CPM worker was murdered at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on Thursday night.

P B Sandeep Kumar, a local committee secretary of Peringara near Thiruvalla was stabbed to death by a three member gang on motocycles, as per reports.

CPM alleged that it was a politically motivated murder carried out by the RSS.

The incident occurred on the day CBI arraigned CPM local leaders, including a former MLA, in the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Kasargod in 2019. The ruling CPM was in the defensive over the issue.

CPM
Kerala
Stabbing
murder
India News
RSS

