CPM worker murdered in Kerala

A CPM worker was murdered at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on Thursday night.

P B Sandeep Kumar, a local committee secretary of Peringara near Thiruvalla was stabbed to death by a three member gang on motocycles, as per reports.

CPM alleged that it was a politically motivated murder carried out by the RSS.

The incident occurred on the day CBI arraigned CPM local leaders, including a former MLA, in the murder of two Youth Congress workers at Kasargod in 2019. The ruling CPM was in the defensive over the issue.

