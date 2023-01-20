Crack down on police officials with goonda nexus in Kerala

In a crackdown on the police-goonda nexus in Kerala, seven police officials have been suspended from service over the last few days on charges of connection with anti-social elements.

The crackdown was initiated following recent goonda gang attacks in Thiruvananthapuram city as well as the attack on the brother of a personal staff of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by a goonda gang.

Also Read | Kerala: Youths' honesty ensured safe return of teenage girl who left home

While two officers in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DySP) were suspended on Thursday, four officers in circle-inspector rank and one sub-inspector were earlier suspended.

The government order suspending DySP's K J Johnson of Thiruvananthapuram-crime detachment unit and M Prasad of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau stated that they mediated in a real estate dispute involving anti-social elements. There were also allegations that anti-social elements collected funds from many for organising DySP Johnson's daughter's birthday party.

Recently an inspector of police, P R Sunu, accused in several criminal cases, including gang rape, was even dismissed from service.