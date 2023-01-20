Crack down on cops with goonda nexus in Kerala

Crack down on police officials with goonda nexus in Kerala

Crackdown was initiated following recent goonda gang attacks in Thiruvananthapuram city

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Jan 20 2023, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 11:17 ist
While two officers in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DySP) were suspended on Thursday, four officers in circle-inspector rank and one sub-inspector were earlier suspended. Credit: PTI Photo

In a crackdown on the police-goonda nexus in Kerala, seven police officials have been suspended from service over the last few days on charges of connection with anti-social elements.

The crackdown was initiated following recent goonda gang attacks in Thiruvananthapuram city as well as the attack on the brother of a personal staff of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by a goonda gang.

Also Read | Kerala: Youths' honesty ensured safe return of teenage girl who left home

While two officers in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DySP) were suspended on Thursday, four officers in circle-inspector rank and one sub-inspector were earlier suspended.

The government order suspending DySP's K J Johnson of Thiruvananthapuram-crime detachment unit and M Prasad of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau stated that they mediated in a real estate dispute involving anti-social elements. There were also allegations that anti-social elements collected funds from many for organising DySP Johnson's daughter's birthday party.

Recently an inspector of police, P R Sunu, accused in several criminal cases, including gang rape, was even dismissed from service.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Thiruvananthapuram 
Goonda Act

What's Brewing

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

 