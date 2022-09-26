Crackdown against PFI in Kerala continues

Crackdown against PFI in Kerala continues

total of 1,404 people were arrested in connection with hartal-related violence so far

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 26 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala continued on Monday as the police arrested more people involved in hartal related violence and carried on with raids at establishments associated with PFI.

Sources said that the NIA has issued a look out notice for two persons- Abdul Sattar of Kollam and C A Rauf of Palakkad- who are accused in terror related cases and also involved in giving the call for hartal that witnessed widespread violence.

A total of 1,404 people were arrested in connection with hartal-related violence so far. One of the PFI activists who attacked police at Kollam district during the hartal was also held.

Police continued raids at shops and other commercial establishments in Kannur district that were allegedly associated with PFI leaders.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Popular Front of India
Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

 