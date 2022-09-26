Crackdown against PFI in Kerala continues

The crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala continued on Monday as the police arrested more people involved in hartal related violence and carried on with raids at establishments associated with PFI.

Sources said that the NIA has issued a look out notice for two persons- Abdul Sattar of Kollam and C A Rauf of Palakkad- who are accused in terror related cases and also involved in giving the call for hartal that witnessed widespread violence.

A total of 1,404 people were arrested in connection with hartal-related violence so far. One of the PFI activists who attacked police at Kollam district during the hartal was also held.

Police continued raids at shops and other commercial establishments in Kannur district that were allegedly associated with PFI leaders.