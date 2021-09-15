Cracks in AIADMK alliance; PMK to contest alone in rural local body polls

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an influential party among Vanniyars in northern Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday night announced it will contest alone in the elections to rural local bodies in nine districts, in what appears to be the first crack in the AIADMK-led alliance.

In a late night announcement, PMK President G K Mani said office-bearers of the party in the nine districts that would go to polls on October 6 and October 9 opined that the party should go about it alone in its “own interests.” Elections in these nine districts were not held in 2019 due to the bifurcation of old districts and the creation of new ones.

“Based on the unanimous opinion expressed in the meeting, I hereby declare that the PMK will contest the rural local body elections in nine districts on its own. This announcement is being made with the approval of PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and youth wing secretary Anbumani Ramadoss,” Mani said in the statement.

AIADMK and BJP did not immediately react to PMK’s announcement. The three parties had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 assembly polls in an alliance.

PMK going it alone in the polls might hurt the AIADMK’s prospects further as seven of the nine districts that will witness elections are from Northern Tamil Nadu where the party wields considerable influence. The districts in the northern part that will go to polls are Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruppattur, Vellore, and Ranipet.

The PMK confirmed its alliance with AIADMK for the assembly elections only at the last minute after the government rushed through a legislation to provide 10.5 percent reservation to Vanniyars, among whom the party enjoys huge influence, in the 20 per cent MBC quota in jobs and educational institutions. However, the gamble did not pay off in the elections.

PMK’s decision was not completely surprising as it was not happy with the AIADMK alliance after the elections. The PMK feels AIADMK cadres did not work for the party in the assembly elections whereas the party’s votes were transferred to the then ruling party enabling its win in districts dominated by it.

PMK won only 5 of the 23 seats it contested in the April 6 assembly elections and the friction between the party and AIADMK was visible for some time now. PMK voted in favour of resolutions against CAA and Farm laws, while AIADMK and BJP staged a walkout over the issue. In the Assembly, the PMK has been siding with the DMK on several issues.