Crime Branch grills Kavya Madhavan in 2017 assault case

Crime Branch grills Kavya Madhavan at home over 2017 actress assault case

Her questioning came about after allegations surfaced that the 2017 case of assault on a popular South Indian actress in Kochi took place with Madhavan’s knowledge

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 09 2022, 19:06 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 19:06 ist

Kavya Madhavan, actress and wife of actor Dileep, was interrogated by Kerala Police’s Crime Branch in connection with an assault case on a Malayalam actress, and the alleged attempt by Dileep to endanger the lives of police officials.

Madhavan was interrogated by a team from the Crime Branch team for nearly four hours on Monday at her Aluva residence. She had been served with a notice to appear before the Crime Branch to make her statement; she refused and had instead suggested that her statement could be taken at her home as she was just a witness in the case.

Also Read | CBI collects evidence in sexual assault case at Kerala Congress leaders' houses 

Her questioning came about after allegations surfaced that the 2017 case of assault on a popular South Indian actress in Kochi took place with Madhavan’s knowledge.

Madhavan’s husband Dileep is accused in the case.

The actor, in the meanwhile, alleged that the investigation team was trying to contrive evidence against him.

The Crime Branch had moved a petition seeking cancellation of Dileep’s bail, citing that he violated the bail conditions. The court will consider the application on Thursday.

Dileep has filed a statement opposing the Crime Branch petition.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
crime branch
Assault
Crime

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 