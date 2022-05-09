Crime Branch grills Kavya Madhavan at home over 2017 actress assault case

Kavya Madhavan, actress and wife of actor Dileep, was interrogated by Kerala Police’s Crime Branch in connection with an assault case on a Malayalam actress, and the alleged attempt by Dileep to endanger the lives of police officials.

Madhavan was interrogated by a team from the Crime Branch team for nearly four hours on Monday at her Aluva residence. She had been served with a notice to appear before the Crime Branch to make her statement; she refused and had instead suggested that her statement could be taken at her home as she was just a witness in the case.

Her questioning came about after allegations surfaced that the 2017 case of assault on a popular South Indian actress in Kochi took place with Madhavan’s knowledge.

Madhavan’s husband Dileep is accused in the case.

The actor, in the meanwhile, alleged that the investigation team was trying to contrive evidence against him.

The Crime Branch had moved a petition seeking cancellation of Dileep’s bail, citing that he violated the bail conditions. The court will consider the application on Thursday.

Dileep has filed a statement opposing the Crime Branch petition.