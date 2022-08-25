Crime Branch raids P C George's residence in Kerala

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala police on Thursday raided the residence of P C George in Erattupetta area of the district. The raid was carried out to find evidence in connection with the 2017 actress assault case, sources said.

Also Read | Assault survivor getting more films now, says P C George on case involving actor Dileep

George has in the past expressed his support for actor Dileep in the case in which the latter is an accused. George was arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and later released on bail.